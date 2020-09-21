Myles Brennan Named LSU Starting QB After Joe Burrow's Title-Winning Season

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

As expected, the job of filling Joe Burrow's shoes at LSU has been awarded to Myles Brennan.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron named Brennan as the Tigers' starter for their season opener against Mississippi State on Monday.

"I've always believed in Myles Brennan," Orgeron told reporters. "The only thing we don't know—and we do believe he'll do very well—is how he'll do under fire."

Brennan, a junior, was the primary backup to Burrow last season. He recorded 353 yards and a touchdown against an interception while completing 24 of 40 passes.

Burrow did not leave much room for his backup to get on the field outside of garbage-time chances, putting together one of the single greatest seasons in college football history. The Heisman winner threw for 5,671 yards and an NCAA record 60 touchdowns while leading LSU to a perfect 14-0 season and a national championship last season.

Brennan won't be expected to match Burrow's brilliance, but the scrutiny will likely be higher than any previous LSU quarterback. The Class of 2017 signal-caller was considered the No. 152 overall prospect and sixth-ranked pro-style quarterback among his peers by 247Sports.

Brennan's complement of weapons will pale in comparison to the one Burrow had last season. His expected top target, Ja'Marr Chase, announced he would be forgoing the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL draft. LSU also lost running back Clyde Edward-Helaire, receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end Thaddeus Moss.