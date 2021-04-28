    Bryce Harper Exits Phillies vs. Cardinals After Taking Pitch to the Face

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Phillies superstar right fielder Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a pitch during Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, though he exited the field under his own power, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

    Harper was the second consecutive batter hit by Genesis Cabrera.

    He was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before exiting in the top of the sixth inning.

    Harper, 28, has lived up to the hype in Philadelphia after signing a massive 13-year, $330 million deal before the 2019 season, hitting .260 with 35 homers, 114 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 98 runs in his first season with the team. While the Phillies didn't make the postseason, Harper mostly came as advertised.

    He continued to play well in 2020, hitting .268 with 13 dingers and 33 RBI in 58 games.

    Injuries are always a concern with a player of Harper's caliber. The Phillies can't afford to lose him, or any of their other sluggers like J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins or Didi Gregorius, for long.

    A healthy Harper is crucial for any postseason aspirations the Phillies may have this year. Any time he misses could cast their season into peril.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bryce Harper takes 97 mph fastball to face, Phillies manager Joe Girardi 'ejects' ump after warnings issued

      Bryce Harper takes 97 mph fastball to face, Phillies manager Joe Girardi 'ejects' ump after warnings issued
      Philadelphia Phillies logo
      Philadelphia Phillies

      Bryce Harper takes 97 mph fastball to face, Phillies manager Joe Girardi 'ejects' ump after warnings issued

      Mike Axisa
      via CBSSports.com

      Jacob DeGrom Ties Nolan Ryan's Record for Most K's in 1st 5 Starts

      Jacob DeGrom Ties Nolan Ryan's Record for Most K's in 1st 5 Starts
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Jacob DeGrom Ties Nolan Ryan's Record for Most K's in 1st 5 Starts

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Phillies' Harper exits after taking pitch to his face

      Phillies' Harper exits after taking pitch to his face
      Philadelphia Phillies logo
      Philadelphia Phillies

      Phillies' Harper exits after taking pitch to his face

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Bryce Harper Hit in Head

      Phillies star walked off on his own power after taking a 97-mph pitch to the face

      Bryce Harper Hit in Head
      Philadelphia Phillies logo
      Philadelphia Phillies

      Bryce Harper Hit in Head

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report