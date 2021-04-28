Bryce Harper Exits Phillies vs. Cardinals After Taking Pitch to the Face

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies superstar right fielder Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a pitch during Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, though he exited the field under his own power, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Harper was the second consecutive batter hit by Genesis Cabrera.

He was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before exiting in the top of the sixth inning.

Harper, 28, has lived up to the hype in Philadelphia after signing a massive 13-year, $330 million deal before the 2019 season, hitting .260 with 35 homers, 114 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 98 runs in his first season with the team. While the Phillies didn't make the postseason, Harper mostly came as advertised.

He continued to play well in 2020, hitting .268 with 13 dingers and 33 RBI in 58 games.

Injuries are always a concern with a player of Harper's caliber. The Phillies can't afford to lose him, or any of their other sluggers like J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins or Didi Gregorius, for long.

A healthy Harper is crucial for any postseason aspirations the Phillies may have this year. Any time he misses could cast their season into peril.