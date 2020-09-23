2020 Games That Will Have Biggest Impact on the College Football Playoff

0 of 8

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The 2020 regular season will have a different look and feel, but the destination is still the same. Every team is hoping its journey ends with a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Since the ACC, Big 12 and SEC announced their respective schedules in August, we've had those key matchups circled on the calendar for a while. Now that the Big Ten has unveiled its plans to return, we can break out the permanent marker and add a few more.

The list is subjective but considers the timing of the game, projected impact on division/conference races and potential to eliminate one team from the CFP race.

Conference championship games are especially impactful but not included. The selected games build toward those matchups, which ultimately decide the CFP representatives.

As of this writing, the Pac-12 is not confirmed to return. For now, the conference is excluded from consideration.