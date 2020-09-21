Bettor Lost $35K on In-Game Wager for Falcons to Beat Cowboys

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons had 15 points on the Dallas Cowboys with seven minutes left to play Sunday, so one bettor (h/t Yahoo Sports) felt pretty safe when they decided to bet the -3333 in-game money line, putting $35,000 down to win $1,050.

And then the Cowboys won.

In the last five minutes of Week 2, Dallas scored two touchdowns, and Greg Zuerlein was the hero with an onside kick and a 46-yard field goal for the 40-39 victory. It was the first time since 1933, when turnovers were first tracked, that a team scored 39 points, had no turnovers, and lost, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Atlanta Falcons have blown big leads before—Super Bowl LI, anyone? Makes you wonder how much money this bettor lost back then.