Bettor Lost $35K on In-Game Wager for Falcons to Beat Cowboys

Jenna CiccotelliContributor IISeptember 21, 2020

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons had 15 points on the Dallas Cowboys with seven minutes left to play Sunday, so one bettor (h/t Yahoo Sports) felt pretty safe when they decided to bet the -3333 in-game money line, putting $35,000 down to win $1,050.

And then the Cowboys won.

In the last five minutes of Week 2, Dallas scored two touchdowns, and Greg Zuerlein was the hero with an onside kick and a 46-yard field goal for the 40-39 victory. It was the first time since 1933, when turnovers were first tracked, that a team scored 39 points, had no turnovers, and lost, per ESPN Stats & Info. 

The Atlanta Falcons have blown big leads before—Super Bowl LI, anyone? Makes you wonder how much money this bettor lost back then. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like