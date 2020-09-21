Rams' Cam Akers Day-to-Day After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Eagles

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is day-to-day after separating rib cartilage during Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Sean McVay announced Monday.

The rookie played only three snaps in his team's Week 2 win over the Eagles before a rib injury forced him to leave early. Darrell Henderson Jr. saw a bigger role in the backfield with Malcolm Brown also dealing with a finger issue.

Henderson and Brown will likely lead the way in the rushing attack for Los Angeles while Akers is unavailable.

Akers received rushing attempts on each of his three snaps in Week 2 and had a big role in Week 1 with 14 carries and one reception.

The Rams clearly have high hopes for the Florida State product, who was the team's first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, selected in the second round. He was the fourth running back off the board thanks to his physical attributes and production for a team that had struggled around him.

Akers finished his college career with the Seminoles with 2,875 rushing yards in three years, totaling 1,369 yards from scrimmage in 2019 with 18 total touchdowns.

The 5'10", 217-pound runner could be a featured back with the team but must first stay healthy.

McVay also announced Brown will be available for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills after his fractured pinky was fixed Monday. Left guard Joe Noteboom, however, is an injured reserve candidate as he deals with a calf strain.