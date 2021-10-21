Broncos' Von Miller Ruled out vs. Browns with Ankle Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury.

Miller missed all of 2020 with an ankle injury suffered in a September practice before the start of the season. The linebacker suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon that has a usual recovery time of five to six months.

The 32-year-old said he was hopeful he would get back on the field before the end of the season, but he never got into a game as the Broncos finished 5-11.

Miller has only had a few significant injuries in his career, with the most notable being a torn ACL in 2013. He returned the next season and played all 16 regular-season games, which he replicated in the next four years.

He played 15 games in 2019, only missing one week because of a knee injury.

When on the field, Miller remains one of the best in the NFL at his position with a Pro Bowl selection in all eight of his healthy seasons. He has been named first-team All-Pro three different times and is almost always a threat to reach double-digit sacks.

He had 4.5 sacks in six games in 2021 entering Thursday.

With his physical attributes and leadership qualities, the Broncos could use him back as soon as possible.