Retribution's Awful Reveal, Awkward Mysterio Drama, More WWE Raw Fallout

For the go-home show to WWE Clash of Champions, Retribution took charge of the September 21 edition of Monday Night Raw. While this had potential to change many people's perception of the group, instead the entire night fell woefully flat.

Retribution came out in goofy masks. While a few wrestlers' identities were revealed, this only exacerbated the problem. Talented stars are lost in an angle that may never recover.

More new stars were embarrassed on the night as Braun Strowman made quick work of Dabba-Kato in Raw Underground. Coupled with a big loss for Arturo Ruas against Dolph Ziggler, Raw Underground is losing momentum with its young talent.

The IIconics looked to be on a new path following their surprise breakup. Instead, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay look to be working together again already. This failed experiment is just another showcase of WWE's shoddy storytelling.

Finally, WWE began to build a story that looks likely to fail. Seth Rollins revealed that Aalyah may not be Rey Mysterio's daughter. Much like Rey's story years ago with Eddie Guerrero focus on Dominik Mysterio, this seems likely to only waste the talent involved.

From start to finish, the red brand failed to deliver on the road to Clash of Champions. In the end, nothing that came out of this show truly felt focused on Sunday.