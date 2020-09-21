LeBron James on Anthony Davis' GW Shot: 'Special Moment for a Special Player'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James is usually the one hitting the memorable buzzer-beating shots in the NBA playoffs.

It was his teammate's turn Sunday.

Anthony Davis drilled a game-winning three-pointer to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals and propel the Purple and Gold to a 2-0 lead in the series.

"Special moment for a special player," James told reporters. "Happy to be a part of it."

The King also gave a shout-out to the Lakers fans, adding, "I wish we were playing at Staples [Center] ... We miss our fans so much ... It probably would have blown the roof off," while praising the big man for taking advantage of the moment:

To say the shot could have irreversibly swung the series would be an understatement.

Denver had all the momentum when Nikola Jokic scored 11 straight points for his team to turn an eight-point deficit into a one-point lead in the final three minutes. Included in that stretch was a three-pointer, incredible tip-in and a post-up right over Davis.

Had the Nuggets, who have made a living off battling back in these playoffs, won, they would have seized the momentum and left the Lakers with more questions than answers heading into Game 3. Instead, Los Angeles has a commanding 2-0 lead in the series and may have already taken Denver's best shot in the form of Jokic's individual spurt.

Davis struggled in the first half while James poured in 20 points and then took over in the second half while his future Hall of Fame teammate became more of a facilitator and rebounder.

In all, Davis finished with 31 points and nine rebounds while taking full advantage of his "special moment."