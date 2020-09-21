MLB Playoff Picture 2020: Bracket, Odds, Wild Card Standings Entering Last Week

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The sprint that is the 60-game Major League Baseball regular season comes to a conclusion Sunday.

One of the many unique aspects of the shortened season is the expanded playoff field that places eight teams from each league into the postseason.

Five American League franchises and two from the National League are already locked into the field entering Monday, and a few more will clinch during the week based off their divisional positions.

The most intrigue will come in the wild-card races, where two teams outside the top two spots in their divisions will earn the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds.

The National League wild-card race is setting up to be the more competitive of the two with four teams separated by one game in the win column.

World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Dodgers (+350; bet $100 to win $350)

New York Yankees (+650)

Tampa Bay (+650)

Chicago White Sox (+1000)

Oakland (+1000)

San Diego (+1000)

Postseason Bracket

Standings as of Monday, September 21

American League

No. 1 Tampa Bay vs. No. 8 Toronto

No. 2 Chicago White Sox vs. No. 7 Cleveland

No. 3 Oakland vs. No. 6 Houston

No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 5 New York Yankees

National League

No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 8 Cincinnati

No. 2 Chicago Cubs vs, No. 7 Philadelphia

No. 3 Atlanta vs. No. 6 St. Louis

No. 4 San Diego vs. No. 5 Miami

Wild-Card Standings

American League

Cleveland (29-24)

Toronto (27-26)

Seattle (23-30)

Los Angeles Angels (23-31)

Baltimore (23-31)

Cleveland and Toronto could have the pair of wild-card positions secured before their final series of the season.

The two teams have gained enough separation from Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels to play with some comfort in the final week of the regular season.

It feels fitting that the two AL wild-card teams are going to come from the the two toughest divisions in the league.

Cleveland try to keep pace with the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota in the AL Central, but fell off just a bit, while Toronto made a run at the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay.

Before the Yankees got hot over the last week, there was a scenario in which they would be fighting for the No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the final six or seven games.

Toronto faces the Yankees in the middle of the week, which is the only positive for the Mariners and Angels in their last-second runs at the wild-card spots.

The pair of AL West teams are not officially out of the mix, but a lot has to go in their favor to qualify by Sunday.

National League

Philadelphia (27-26)

Cincinnati (27-27)

Milwaukee (26-26)

San Francisco (26-26)

New York Mets (24-29)

Colorado (23-29)

The majority of the wild-card drama will happen in the National League.

Any one of the six contenders within four games of each other could finish Sunday in playoff positions.

Cincinnati and Milwaukee will have a direct battle for positioning over the next few days at Great American Ball Park.

Monday's NL Central showdown pits Brandon Woodruff against Luis Castillo on the mound in a battle of two of the best hurlers the league has to offer.

Brett Anderson and Sonny Gray will square off Tuesday in the second game of what could feel like an elimination series in the wild-card hunt if the result swings heavily in one team's favor.

The Reds may have the advantage in that matchup since they are 8-2 in their last 10 games compared to Milwaukee's 6-4 mark.

But if there is one player that can turn around .500 form, it is Woodruff, who has been fantastic throughout the shortened season for the Brewers.

San Francisco and Colorado will be locked in their own duel in the NL West starting Monday. The Rockies will send German Marquez to the mound to face Johnny Cueto at Oracle Park.

The Rockies have struggled to keep pace with the rest of the wild-card hopefuls, as they are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

However, if they sweep the Giants and the Reds and Brewers split games, the Rockies could be in the mix over the weekend.

Philadelphia appears like it could be the biggest winner of the wild-card teams since it faces Washington while four of the teams beneath it play head-to-head.

If the Phillies sweep the Nationals, they could feel some comfort going into the weekend series with Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field.