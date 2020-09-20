US Open Golf Purse 2020: Prize-Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau is leaving Mamaroneck, New York, on Sunday as the newest U.S. Open champion and the winner of a $2.25 million payday.

DeChambeau tamed a Winged Foot Golf Club course that knocked out some of the best golfers in the world before the weekend truly began.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa and defending champion Gary Woodland all missed the cut at six over par Friday as DeChambeau managed to continually go low on a course that saw all but two players in the 144-person field finish over par.

DeChambeau (six under) won by six strokes. He fended off 21-year-old Matthew Wolff (even par) on Sunday to grab the biggest share of a $12.5 million purse.

Here's a look at the biggest money-earners from the major tournament.

U.S. Open Top-10 Payout

1. Bryson DeChambeau (-6), $2,250,000

2. Matthew Wolff (E), $1,350,000

3. Louis Oosthuizen (+2), $830,466

4. Harris English (+3), $582,175

5. Xander Schauffele (+4), $484,896



T6. Dustin Johnson (+5), $429,951

T6. Will Zalatoris (+5), $429,951

T8. Tony Finau (+6), $347,157

T8. Justin Thomas (+6), $347,157

T8. Webb Simpson (+6), $347,157

T8. Zach Johnson (+6), $347,157

T8. Rory McIlroy (+6), $347,157

Payouts via Kyle Boone of CBSSports.com.

Wolff entered Sunday with a two-stroke lead over DeChambeau only to see it begin disappearing early on the front nine. Bogeys on holes No. 3, 5 and 8 looked like they'd be too much to overcome until an eagle on No. 9 appeared to rescue him.

Unfortunately for Wolff, DeChambeau also found an eagle at the same hole, helping him move to two under heading to the back nine as Wolff made the turn at one over.

A flawless second half of the day kept DeChambeau in control as he made one birdie and eight pars over the final nine holes of the weekend.

One year after finishing the U.S. Open in a tie for 35th, the 27-year-old from California captured his first major tournament title and the massive check that comes with it.

Dustin Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open champion, surged back into the top 10 on Sunday with a round of 70 to finish in a tie for sixth to guarantee himself more than $400,000 in winnings. After entering the major as one of the favorites at Winged Foot, Johnson's first-round 73 had him playing from behind for most of the weekend.

Harris English took fourth place, earning his best finish at the U.S. Open by far after previously coming in a tie for 37th in 2016.