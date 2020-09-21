Giants' Saquon Barkley to Have Surgery for Torn ACL, Out for Season with Injury

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has officially been diagnosed with a torn ACL after an MRI on his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.



The Giants announced the news Monday, noting Barkley will have surgery "in the near future."

The superstar running back suffered a knee injury in Week 2, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting at the time that the team feared it was a torn ACL.

Barkley's ACL tear will cause major concern in New York that the theme of his past two years has been injuries rather than what he's offered on the field. A high-ankle sprain last year cost him three games and hampered him throughout the campaign, though he still managed to rush for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns and add 52 receptions for 438 yards and another two scores.

He entered the league with a bang in 2018, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 91 receptions for 721 yards and another four scores. The Giants had found their offensive focal point for the foreseeable future, with only injuries seeming capable of slowing him down.

While he's out injured, Dion Lewis will serve as the team's starting running back. The Giants also have interest in free agent Devonta Freeman, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.