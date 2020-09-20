Daniel Snyder Misses 1st WFT Game in 21 Years After Friend Tests for COVID-19

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder will not be in attendance for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after a friend tested positive for COVID-19.

"Despite testing negative for the virus, I have advised Dan and Tanya to quarantine out of an abundance of caution," Washington team doctor Anthony Casolaro said in a statement.

This is the first game Snyder has missed in his 21 years as team owner.

Washington vice president Julie Donaldson said Snyder has known the person for 15 years.

For the second straight week, no players or coaches tested positive for COVID-19 as the NFL put strict protocols in place for its employees to avoid an outbreak.

It's unclear whether Snyder will be back with the team for next week's game at the Cleveland Browns. The CDC recommends quarantining for at least 14 days for anyone who has close contact with someone who has COVID-19. While Snyder has not yet tested positive, it's likely he will undergo further testing this week to ensure the safety of himself and other members of the team before returning.