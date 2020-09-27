Saints' Michael Thomas Reportedly 'Wants to Play' in Week 4 Despite Ankle Injury

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly wants to play next week after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thomas was "moving really well" during a Friday workout and is trending toward being on the field.

Thomas is coming off a record-setting 2019 season. His 149 receptions were the most ever in a single year, and he finished with a league-high 1,725 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The former Ohio State star quickly became Drew Brees' favored option. Since the stat started to get widely recorded in 1992, no player had more targets through his first four years than Thomas (602), according to Pro Football Reference.

The Saints added two-time Pro Bowler Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason, and look for him, running back Alvin Kamara, tight end Jared Cook and wideouts Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris to see more targets from Brees and the 1-1 Saints on Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers.