49ers Rumors: 'Belief Is' George Kittle Will Return from Injury for Week 3

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is trending toward a Week 3 return despite having a sprained MCL in his left knee.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the "belief" within the 49ers organization is that Kittle will be back for next week's game against the New York Giants. The All-Pro has been spotted walking without a limp at 49ers facilities throughout the week.

An injury of this nature typically keeps a player out of the lineup for several weeks.

Kittle has emerged as perhaps the NFL's best tight end over his first three seasons, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections in 2018 and 2019. The 49ers offense relies on his combination of soft hands and blocking to move at peak functionality, so his absence will likely be glaring.

Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley will handle the tight end duties with Kittle out, but the pair combined do not possess Kittle's all-around skills. Reed could be an interesting name in fantasy lineups because of his excellent pass-catching skills when healthy.

The 49ers remain sizable favorites against the New York Jets, who looked like one of the worst teams in football last week.