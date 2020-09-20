Jaylen Brown 'Proud' of Celtics' Response in Game 3 After Locker Room Drama

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics could have folded the moment objects went flying in their locker room following Game 2's loss to the Miami Heat. Instead, they responded with their best all-around performance of the series.

Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 26 points in the Celtics' 117-106 Game 3 win Saturday and credited his teammates for sticking together in a moment of adversity.

"To be honest, I didn't get much sleep the last 48 hours," Brown told reporters. "I was so antsy to get back and play basketball. I don't think the last two games exemplify what this team is about. So, I couldn't wait to come out and be the best version of myself and try to add to a win. And I'm glad to be a part of this team and this organization, and I'm proud of how we responded."

Much like Games 1 and 2, the Celtics held a double-digit lead and looked like the better overall team. This time, they did not fold in the second half, never allowing the Heat to get closer than within five points.

Not that things didn't get tense. A Bam Adebayo field goal with 55.9 seconds remaining brought the Heat to within five points as tension grew palpably among Celtics fans about another collapse. Instead, Marcus Smart knocked down eight free throws in the closing minute to salt away the victory.

The clutch performances of Smart and Brown were critical, especially after the teammates reportedly had to be separated following Game 2's loss.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET, with Miami holding a 2-1 series lead.