NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 Info, Odds, Predictions

In each of their first two series of these NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 1 before coming back to win four straight games to advance. This time, things aren't going to go that way.

The Lakers opened the Western Conference Finals with a 126-114 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday. On Sunday night, they will look to extend their early lead when the teams return to the court at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

Los Angeles is 9-2 this postseason, and it may be on its way to winning its first NBA title since 2010.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday's Game 2 between the Lakers and Nuggets.

Sunday Schedule

Game 2: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers (-7.5), 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Odds obtained via FanDuel.

NBA Title Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -300 (bet $300 to win $100)

Miami Heat: +550 (bet $100 to win $550)

Boston Celtics: +700

Denver Nuggets: +1800

Sunday Preview, Predictions

In 2019, LeBron James didn't play in the NBA Finals for the first time in nine years.

However, after leading Los Angeles to a Game 1 win over Denver in the Western Conference Finals, he and the Lakers are three wins away from returning to the NBA's showpiece series.

James had 15 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in Game 1, while Anthony Davis led the way with 37 points and 10 rebounds. The duo continues to play well together, and on Sunday, they will be relied upon to put the team 2-0 up against the Nuggets.

"We want to be the most physical team on the floor every time we take the floor no matter what team we're playing," Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said after Game 1, according to NBA.com's Shaun Powell. "I was happy where that was at tonight. We built a plan to give us the flexibility to play against small teams with Anthony at the 5 or going big with our two centers."

The Nuggets are no strangers to facing deficits, either. In both of their series against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, Denver overcame 3-1 deficits.

So, a 1-0 hole? That's nothing for these Nuggets this postseason.

"Obviously, it's the first game, so we're not going to overreact," Denver guard Jamal Murray said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "But we just have to be better."

Although the Nuggets are a strong team that has played well this postseason, the prediction here is that the Lakers will advance to the NBA Finals. And they will move another step closer Sunday, notching a victory to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Denver center Nikola Jokic got into foul trouble early in Game 1. If that doesn't happen moving forward, then the Nuggets should be competitive and potentially win a game or two in the series.

However, Davis' presence down low, combined with James' all-around ability, has been too much for opponents to overcome all season. Los Angeles has too much talent to face adversity in this series.