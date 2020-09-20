US Open Leaderboard 2020: Updated Scores, Standings from Sunday at Winged Foot

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The U.S. Open concludes Sunday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, which has largely featured the sport's best struggling in windy conditions on a course with tight fairways, thick rough and confounding greens.

Only three players entered Sunday under par, led by the 21-year-old Matthew Wolff at five under. No one has shot under par in each of the first three rounds, and Bryson DeChambeau is the only one to shoot par or better each day through 54 holes.

Leaderboard swings have been commonplace. Wolff, for example, trailed by one after Thursday, fell four back Friday but entered Sunday two ahead of the field. On the flip side, former leader Patrick Reed started Saturday four under but finished with a 77 to fall eight strokes behind Wolff at three over.

Here's a look how the leaderboard shaped up after Saturday in addition to the top performers' Sunday tee times. You can also review some information on how to follow the action through the tournament's conclusion.

Round 3 Leaderboard After Saturday; Sunday Tee Times (ET)

1. Matthew Wolff: -5 (66, 74, 65): 1:30 p.m.

2. Bryson DeChambeau: -3 (69, 68, 70): 1:30 p.m.

3. Louis Oosthuizen: -1 (67, 74, 68): 1:19 p.m.

T4. Hideki Matsuyama: E (71, 69, 70): 1:19 p.m.

T4. Xander Schauffele: E (68, 72, 70): 1:08 p.m.

T4. Harris English: E (68, 70, 72): 1:08 p.m.

7. Rory McIlroy: +1 (67, 76, 68): 12:57 p.m.

T8. Zach Johnson: +2 (70, 74, 68): 12:57 p.m.

T8. Viktor Hovland: +2 (71, 71, 70): 12:46 p.m.

T8. Rafa Cabrera Bello: +2 (68, 70, 74): 12:46 p.m.

Live updates available at USOpen.com.

How To Follow Along

Television

Golf Channel's fourth-round coverage is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon ET. The broadcast will then shift to NBC, which will carry the major from noon until the end of the round. Golf Channel will air a two-hour recap the action via Live From the U.S. Open following the tournament.

In the event of a first-placed tie after 72 holes, the competitors will participate in a two-hole playoff, with the golfer who posts the lower aggregate score winning. If that does not break the tie, the tiebreaker will enter sudden death and go hole-by-hole until a victor is crowned.

In other words, unless a tiebreaker is called on account of darkness, don't expect to see any U.S. Open television coverage Monday, unlike previous years, when ties broke with 18-hole playoffs the next day.

Radio

SiriusXM is the exclusive home of U.S. Open coverage this year. Specifically, the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel (Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92) will cover the event.



The U.S. Open Pregame Show will air from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with tournament coverage beginning at 1 p.m. A post-event show will begin after play concludes.

Desktop, App, Live Stream

The official U.S. Open website and USGA's official 2020 U.S. Open Golf Championship app will also provide coverage.

Fans can follow four featured groups: Shane Lowry and Chesson Hadley, Patrick Cantlay and Jason Day, Viktor Hovland and Rafa Cabrera Bello and Zach Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

One can also watch all of the action on the sixth, 10th and 17th holes.