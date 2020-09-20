Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' Documentary Series Wins Emmy Award

BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

The Last Dance, a 10-part ESPN and Netflix documentary series covering Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty, won an Emmy for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series on Saturday.

Directed by Jason Hehir, The Last Dance documented the events before, during and immediately after the Bulls' six championship titles (1991-1993, 1996-1998).

It featured never-before-seen documentary footage from the 1997-98 season as well as first-person interviews from Jordan, former President Barack Obama and many more luminaries.

The doc is centered around the Bulls' sixth and final title in 1997-98. Head coach Phil Jackson nicknamed that campaign "The Last Dance" in reference to the front office's desire to break up the team after the season and begin anew.

The Last Dance received largely excellent reviews, with Metacritic giving the docuseries a score of 91 out of a possible 100. Rotten Tomatoes gave The Last Dance a score of 96 out of 100.

Fans also loved The Last Dance as evidenced by Rotten Tomatoes' audience score of 95 out of 100.

Per Will Thorne of Variety, the series received an average of 5.6 million viewers, with a single-episode high of 6.3 million watching the premiere.