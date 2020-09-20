Tour de France 2020: Sunday's Stage 21 Live Stream Schedule, TV Info and Route

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Tadej Pogacar's first Tour de France stage in the yellow jersey will be the most memorable day of his young cycling career.

The 21-year-old Slovenian used an incredible individual time trial in Stage 20 to claim first place heading into the final stage.

Stage 21 is typically a day to celebrate the winner of the competition, and that is exactly what it will be for the UAE Team Emirates rider.

Not only does Pogacar hold the overall lead, he sits in first place in the King of the Mountains and best young rider competitions.

The competition for the best sprinter is the only classification that has not been finalized yet. Sam Bennett can secure the green jersey win over Peter Sagan with a sprint down the Champs-Elysees in Paris Sunday afternoon.

Tour de France Stage 21 Information

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app

Preview

Pogacar made up a 57-second deficit to Primoz Roglic in the time trial up La Planche des Belles Filles to earn the yellow jersey going into the final stage.

The 21-year-old admitted after Stage 20 that his goal was just to finish on the podium, but he achieved much more than that, per Cycling News' Daniel Ostanek.

"I think I’m dreaming. I don’t know what to say. It’s unbelievable,” Pogacar said. “My dream was just to be on the Tour de France [podium], now the dream is true. I’m here and now there’s only the last stage. This is unbelievable."

Pogacar's efforts Saturday were so dominant that he opened up a 59-second advantage on Roglic, who produced the fifth-best time trial performance.

If the two Slovenians were close enough in time going into Sunday, they may have raced to the finish line in Paris for the yellow jersey.

But with a minute between them and a pack finish expected on the Champs-Elysees, Pogacar will get to celebrate the overall win at the start of the route.

The entire field travelled from La Planche des Belles Filles on the eastern side of France to Mantes-La-Jolie to start the route into Paris.

Once the peloton reaches Paris, it will take eight laps around the Champs-Elysees. The top sprinters and their teams should take over once the race hits Paris.

Taking first on the Champs-Elysees is one of the most prestigious honors for the sprinters and there should be plenty of attacks as the laps go on for riders to try and create separation.

Bennett holds a 319-264 lead in the points standings over Sagan. Barring a catastrophic mistake, Bennett should walk to the podium to collect the final green jersey after the race concludes.

Caleb Ewan, who is third-to-last in the overall classification after a few brutal days in the mountains, won the final stage in Paris a year ago.

In the last four years, four different cyclists have crossed the finish line at the Champs-Elysees in first place.

Ewan, Bennett and Sagan are among the favorites to take the stage win. Matteo Trentin, Bryan Coquard and Wout Van Aert should also be in the mix as they look to finish off solid sprinting performances over the last three weeks.

If Coquard wins Stage 21, he would be the first Frenchman to win a stage in Paris since 2003.

Statistics obtained from LeTour.fr.