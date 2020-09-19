Gareth Bale Returns to Tottenham on Season-Long Loan from Real Madrid

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur announced Saturday that Gareth Bale is returning to the club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

Bale became a star during his six-year stint with Spurs from 2007 to 2013, but he departed the club ahead of the 2013-14 season for a then-record fee of €100 million when he signed a six-year deal with the Spanish giants.

The 31-year-old Bale has spent the past seven seasons with Real Madrid, but his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane has always been in question since the Frenchman rejoined the club in 2019. Bale made only 16 appearances for Los Blancos in 2019-20.

