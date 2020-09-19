Michigan 2020 Football Schedule: Predictions for Wolverines' Season Matchups

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Michigan announced its eight-game schedule for the 2020 college football season Saturday after the Big Ten reversed its decision to postpone the campaign.

Here's a look at the entire conference slate, which will run from Oct. 24 through Dec. 12, with the Big Ten Championship Game tentatively set for Dec. 19:

The Wolverines have the best chance to unseat three-time defending champion Ohio State, but the rival Buckeyes are still the team to beat in the conference.

Importantly for OSU, Michigan and all of the other conference-championship contenders, the schedule will be completed before the College Football Playoff committee selects its participants Dec. 20. So the conference shouldn't be shut out of the playoffs despite its late start.

Here are predictions for each of Michigan's regular-season games:

Oct. 24 at Minnesota: Win (1-0)

Oct. 31 vs. Michigan State: Win (2-0)

Nov. 7 at Indiana: Win (3-0)

Nov. 14 vs. Wisconsin: Win (4-0)

Nov. 21 at Rutgers: Win (5-0)

Nov. 28 vs. Penn State: Win (6-0)

Dec. 5 vs. Maryland: Win (7-0)

Dec. 12 at Ohio State: Loss (7-1)

It's a highly favorable schedule. The Wolverines' games against Wisconsin and Penn State are both at home, while they don't face either Iowa or Nebraska. That's a good draw from the conference's second-tier contenders.

That said, opening on the road against Minnesota could be UM's biggest test aside from Ohio State. So it can't afford an early letdown at a time when there will be a lot of uncertainty given the unique nature of the 2020 campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If Michigan and Ohio State each live up to expectations, it could be an undefeated clash Dec. 12 for the conference's East division title.