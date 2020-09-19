WWE SmackDown Ratings Drop Despite Roman Reigns in Street Fight Main Event

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

On the heels of WWE SmackDown posting its best viewership since April last week, Friday night's episode of SmackDown on Fox suffered a loss in viewership.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 1.954 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast, which was down from last week's 2.261 million. SmackDown also recorded a 0.5 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which was No. 1 for the night.

The main event of Friday night's SmackDown was a Samoan Street Fight pitting universal champion Roman Reigns and his cousin, Jey Uso, against the team of King Corbin and Sheamus.

Reigns and Uso worked well together despite the fact that they are set to face each other for the universal title at Clash of Champions, and it was Uso who scored the pinfall for his team with a big splash off the top rope.

The Big Dog seemed happy at first, as he smiled and embraced his cousin, but once Uso turned his back and left the ring, Reigns and Paul Heyman had dastardly looks on their faces, which suggests Uso could be in for a rude awakening.

SmackDown also featured Sasha Banks speaking for the first time since former best friend Bayley attacked her a couple of weeks ago. Banks addressed the situation from the WWE Performance Center while wearing a neck brace.

An emotional Banks cut a passionate promo and said at the end that Bayley was nothing without her, which prompted Bayley to attack her from behind. Bayley attempted to injure Sasha's neck again with a steel chair, but backstage personnel prevented her from doing so.

There was also a match between a pair of former intercontinental champions in AJ Styles and Sami Zayn. Styles won the match when Zayn became distracted and got rolled up. Zayn attacked Styles after the match, which resulted in IC champion Jeff Hardy running down and taking out both men.

Hardy then challenged them both to a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defending the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Lucha House Party at Clash of Champions was announced as well.

