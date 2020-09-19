Jamal Murray, Michael Malone Lament Lakers' Free-Throw Advantage in Game 1

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he was "looking forward" to reviewing film after losing Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to see where all the foul calls against his team were.

Following the Nuggets 126-114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Malone not-so-subtly criticized the officials over the foul disparity and believes the Lakers benefited from "an extreme advantage".

Los Angeles led Denver in free throw attempts, 37-28, with 24 attempts from the line in the second quarter alone.

"It’s tough," Nuggets guard Jamal Murray told reporters. "They’re going to talk about every call and have conversations and try to manipulate what happens. But you can’t worry about it. It’s going to be we’re the younger team. We’re going to play through it and find a way."

Center Nikola Jokic (21 points, six rebounds) fell into early foul trouble before ending up with five late in the fourth quarter. Murray (21 points, five assists) was called for four fouls.

Game 2 between the Nuggets and Lakers is set for Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.