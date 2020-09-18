Megan Rapinoe on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death: 'Devastating...Incalculable Loss'

Cliff Owen/Associated Press

United States soccer star Megan Rapinoe was among the many athletes and celebrities to send out their condolences Friday evening following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Calling Ginsburg's death an "incalculable loss," Rapinoe tweeted praise for the longtime justice and gender rights icon.

Ginsburg died Friday evening from complications due to metastatic cancer of the pancreas, according to a press release from the Supreme Court. Diagnosed with cancer in 2009, Ginsburg was surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C.

She was 87 years old.

The United States women's national team honored Ginsburg in a match against England during the SheBelieves Cup in March 2019. Each player chose a different iconic and influential woman whose name they would wear on the back of their jersey. Defender Becky Sauerbrunn chose Ginsburg, calling her a "rock star."

In her own tweet Friday, Sauerbrunn wrote that Ginsburg was a "progressive icon, a legend and a fighter to the last."

Throughout her career, Rapinoe has echoed many of the calls for action and equality that made Ginsburg a beloved figure.

During a speech following the United States' World Cup championship parade in 2019, Rapinoe stressed the need to embrace the values Ginsburg long fought for.

“We have to be better,” Rapinoe said. “We have to love more, hate less. We got to listen more and talk less. We got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility. Every single person here, every single person who’s not here, every single person who doesn’t want to be here. Every single person who agrees and doesn’t agree. It’s our responsibility to make this world a better place.”

Ginsburg made no secret of her love for the USWNT players as well. After Sauerbrunn sent her a personalized "RBG" jersey, the justice wrote back it would be her favorite item for her biweekly workouts.