Aaron Gordon Drops New 'LVL UP' Music Video After Magic's NBA Playoff Run

It turns out Damian Lillard wasn't the only NBA star with a music career playing inside the league's Orlando, Florida bubble during the restart.

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon was working on his bars, too.

Gordon released the music video for his latest single late Thursday evening and gained more than 3,000 views on YouTube by Friday afternoon.

The track, titled "LVL UP," features fellow Orlando rapper Moe and marks the second time the two have worked together on a single.

(Warning: contains profanity)

Gordon's debut single "Pull Up" was released in early April before the NBA restart and has racked up more than 1.4 million views on Youtube.

Lillard premiered three tracks this year following the release of his last album, Big D.O.L.L.A., in August 2019.