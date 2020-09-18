Tiki Barber Says Giants' Saquon Barkley Must Improve Pass Blocking, Consistency

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber expanded upon his previously reported comments regarding Big Blue back Saquon Barkley's pass blocking Friday on WFAN Sports Radio's Moose and Maggie:

"Saquon can [pass block]; he just needs to do it more consistently.

"He's right, it wasn't meant to be disrespectful—I respect him, and believe he's going to be a great back in this league. He's still young, and we've seen what he can do as a runner and as a receiver. But, to be a complete every-down back, you have to learn how to pass protect. I know he can do it; it's just a matter of technique and want to."

On Tuesday, Barber stated his opinion on CBS Sports Radio's Tiki and Tierney:

"He might not be an every-down back," Barber said. "He cannot pass protect. It is starting to become glaring. ... It's going to be a liability. ... Recognition is one, and then two, you gotta go hit a dude. Saquon Barkley is a big man; he doesn't want to hit anybody. It's frustrating to watch. I know he's a great back, but he's frustrating to watch trying to pass protect."

The remarks came after Barkley struggled in pass protection during the Giants' 26-16 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

The entire blocking unit didn't fare well, to the point where Pro Football Focus credited the Steelers with 22 pressures within 2.5 seconds—or eight more than any other team in Week 1.

"Obviously, Tiki is a legend. Done a lot of great things for this franchise," Barkley said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "So I'm not going to look at it as disrespect. I'm going to look at it as a challenge."

Barkley will look to meet that challenge Sunday at the Chicago Bears, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.