Report: Mets' Yoenis Cespedes Opted Out Because He Didn't Want to Play DH

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes reportedly opted out of the 2020 MLB season in part because he wasn't happy with the idea of being the team's designated hitter.

Andy Martino of SNY wrote about Cespedes' decision Friday:

"Based on new reporting, Cespedes' opt-out appeared to come as a result of a blend of persistent concerns over his contract incentives and displeasure over the way in which the Mets were using him. Both concerns converged on the morning of Aug. 2, when he abandoned the team in Atlanta.

"In recent weeks, Cespedes has told friends that he left because he did not like serving as designated hitter. He wanted to be engaged in the game as a full player and didn't enjoy only batting. Because of this, he has said in private, he wasn't having fun.

"In reality, the Mets received mixed signals over how much outfield Cespedes wanted to play. And inside the clubhouse, it was also obvious that Cespedes was angry -- paranoid, in the eyes of some -- and convinced that the Mets were trying to reduce his playing time in order to avoid hitting his incentives."

