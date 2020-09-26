Grading Each Champion's Current Reign Entering WWE Clash of Champions 2020

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 hits us Sunday, so all eyes are on the Superstars currently holding all the belts.

Every champion on the main roster is set to defend their titles on this show and will look to prove why they're still the top of the food chain in WWE.

However, holding a title doesn't mean one is truly top-notch. There's more to a great title reign than just carrying a belt to the ring.

To have the total package as a great champion, a Superstar must impress with their matches, feuds, longevity, win-loss records and the overall storyline of their run.

Who among the current crop have proved themselves worthy of that honor, and which champions are struggling with their responsibilities?

Let's take a look at all of the main roster champions and grade them with a performance evaluation prior to Clash of Champions 2020.