Jamison Crowder Won't Play for Jets vs. 49ers with Hamstring Injury

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder will not play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets listed Crowder as a non-participant in practice Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Crowder is the Jets' starting slot receiver. He was undoubtedly their top offensive weapon in their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, as he finished with seven receptions for 115 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown.

The loss of Crowder is significant not only because of his status as quarterback Sam Darnold's favorite target, but also because New York is already short-handed at wideout.

Rookie second-round pick Denzel Mims was expected to be a big factor for the Jets this season, but he is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Running back Le'Veon Bell, who is also a big part of the passing game, went on IR with a hamstring injury as well after the loss to Buffalo.

With both Crowder and Mims out, the Jets are left with three healthy receivers on the active roster in Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios. They could also elevate one or more of Jaleel Scott, Lawrence Cager, D.J. Montgomery and Josh Malone from the practice squad.

Perriman becomes the de facto No. 1 receiver for Sunday's game. The 2015 first-round draft pick finished last season with 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' third receiver.

Darnold and Perriman didn't seem to have an immediate connection in Week 1, though, as he was targeted just five times and finished with three catches for 17 yards.

Hogan had just 67 yards receiving with the Carolina Panthers last season and finished with one catch for no yards in Week 1, but he will be the other outside starter. His best NFL season came back in 2016 when he registered 38 grabs for 680 yards and four touchdowns as a member of the New England Patriots.

Berrios has just six catches for 115 yards in his career, but he will likely fill in for Crowder as the slot receiver, which could make him a favorite target of Darnold in the game.

Tight end Chris Herndon also figures to get a significant uptick in targets and usage.

For fantasy purposes, Perriman may be worth a start as a WR3 or flex, especially considering how well he played down the stretch in a featured role for the Bucs last season when Mike Evans was out injured.