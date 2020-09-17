Kareem Hunt's Updated Browns Fantasy Outlook After 2 TDs vs. Bengals

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Congratulations to the fantasy players who were not scared off by the presence of Nick Chubb when deciding to put Kareem Hunt in their lineup.

The pair of Cleveland Browns running backs destroyed the overmatched defense of the Cincinnati Bengals during Thursday's 35-30 victory. Chubb's performance was to be expected given his status as one of the more reliable running backs in the league, but Hunt's was notable as a secondary option.

The Toledo product finished with 10 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards and another score.

His 8.6 yards per carry suggest Cleveland may have been better off giving him the ball even more, and it was a continuation of a solid showing in the team's Week 1 loss when he averaged 5.5 yards per carry against the Baltimore Ravens.

Before fantasy players consider Hunt a must-start, it should be noted that the Bengals were last in rushing yards allowed last season and played without eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins along the defensive line Thursday night.

Hunt will face far more difficult opponents than Cincinnati as the season continues, which means fantasy players shouldn't expect massive performances like this on a consistent basis. He is behind Chubb on the depth chart for good reason and finished the 2019 campaign with 179 rushing yards, 285 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in eight games.

Those numbers don't jump off the page, especially for someone who ran for 1,327 yards with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie in 2017.

He isn't going to put up those numbers with Chubb ahead of him, but Hunt is still worth flex consideration after his quick start to the season.

Monitor how he does against better defenses in the coming weeks, but for now, he is once again worthy of being included in starting lineups.