Marcus Smart Overheard Yelling at Celtics After Game 2: 'Y'all on That Bulls--t'

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was reportedly not pleased after Thursday's 106-101 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2.

According to Malika Andrews of ESPN and Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Smart could be heard loudly yelling profanities from the locker room:

After going off for 26 points in Game 1, shooting 6-of-13 from three, Smart had a more subdued 14 points and four assists on Thursday. He shot 5-of-13 from the field and 2-of-6 from three, finishing -3 on the night.

It's perhaps a concern for Boston that Smart took more shots than Jayson Tatum (6-of-12 from the field) and nearly as many as Jaylen Brown (8-of-14). Kemba Walker led the team with 19 shots, also leading the team with 23 points.

It's unclear what precisely led to the blowup, though after falling into a 2-0 hole in the Eastern Conference Finals, the pressure is beginning to mount for Boston.