Video: Watch Giancarlo Stanton, Luke Voit, Yankees Crush 5 HRs in 1 Inning

OK, everyone, get your best LeBron-James-talking-about-titles-in-Miami voice ready.

Why? Because in one inning, the New York Yankees just hit not one...

...not two...

...not three...

...not four...

...but five home runs!

Five home runs in an inning!

Brett Gardner opened with a two-run dinger, followed by DJ LeMahieu, Luke Voit, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres. Only an Aaron Hicks strikeout between Voit and Stanton kept it from being home runs from five straight homers.

Quite the barrage of homers against the Toronto Blue Jays (26-22), who the suddenly red-hot Yankees (28-21)—winners of seven straight—are battling against for playoff positioning.