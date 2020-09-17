Deion Sanders Reportedly Finalizing Contract to Be Jackson State Football Coach

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Jackson State is reportedly going prime time.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the school is "finalizing a deal with Deion Sanders to make him" the school's next head football coach. This update comes after previous reporting from Dellenger suggesting Sanders was not a finalist.

He explained the two sides had to work out an apparel issue, as Jackson State is a Nike school and Sanders is under contract with Under Armour.

Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday, who reported acting head coach TC Taylor was also a "serious candidate for the job," explained Jackson State signed an exclusive four-year contract with Nike in 2018.

It "would have to pay heavily to get out of the deal," Gaither wrote. He added, "Getting Deion Sanders would definitely make a splash, but will JSU have the money to cough up to get away from Nike?"

Sanders will have his work cut out for him in turning around a Tigers team that has not enjoyed a winning season since 2013.

Jackson State was a mere 4-8 last season and ended the campaign with three straight losses. The last of those was a 41-6 defeat at the hands of Alcorn State.

Sanders has worked in the media of late but is best known for his Hall of Fame playing career. He suited up for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington and Baltimore Ravens from 1989 through 2005, although he was retired from 2001 through 2003.

He was an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion who won the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year.

While Sanders doesn't have head coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL levels, Rashad Milligan of the Clarion-Ledger noted he is an offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian, a high school in Cedar Hill, Texas, which has won three state championships in a row.