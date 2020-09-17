Conor McGregor, UFC Working on 'Some Fun Stuff' for 2021, Dana White Says

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC president Dana White hinted Thursday that Conor McGregor could be returning to the organization in 2021, though he didn't reveal in what capacity.

"We're actually working on some fun stuff for Conor at the beginning of next year," he said on SportsCenter, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN. "He should be back next year. I'm not saying he's coming back to fight, guaranteed, but we're talking right now about some stuff."

McGregor's agent, Audie Attar, confirmed the sides were talking.

"We had some very interesting talks with the UFC recently," he said. "We are excited about the future and working on some fun things. Exciting things to come in the near future."

These comments come just days after McGregor was "taken into police custody in Corsica, France, on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure," per Riley Morgan of Yahoo Sports Australia.

He was arrested Friday but was not charged and was released Saturday. A spokesperson for McGregor said in a statement the retired UFC fighter "vigorously denied any accusation of bad behaviour."

A woman reportedly told Corsica police that McGregor had exposed himself to her.

Another woman accused McGregor of sexual assault in Ireland last year. McGregor was arrested in January and released, though authorities continued to investigate the case.

McGregor also pleaded guilty to a charge of a charge of disorderly conduct in July 2019 after throwing a dolly at a bus following a UFC promotion at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. He avoided jail time as a part of the plea but had to serve five days of community service and undergo anger management courses.

In March, he was arrested on charges of robbery and criminal mischief after he was accused of stealing someone's cellphone after they attempted to take his picture. Those charges were dropped in May.

McGregor announced his retirement from fighting in June.