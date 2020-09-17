Heat's Bam Adebayo: 2 Fingers Went Numb Blocking Celtics' Jayson Tatum in Game 1

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Bam Adebayo is mortal after all.

The Miami Heat center revealed to ESPN's Rachel Nichols that two of his fingers went numb after his game-saving block of Jayson Tatum in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday.

"Well, two of my fingers actually went numb. ... It was just, like, a big clap, and two of my fingers went numb," Adebayo said, mimicking how the ball smacked against his hand.

The block helped Miami preserve a 116-114 lead with under five seconds remaining in overtime, helping the Heat avoid another extra frame on what looked like a wide-open dunk. Magic Johnson called it the greatest defensive play he's seen in NBA postseason history.

"It was a huge play," Jimmy Butler told reporters. "And I would agree with [Magic]. I really would. I think what Bam did to save that game and to make sure that we win it by putting his body on the line, that really is a really great play."

Adebayo said "give us your body" has become a mantra for this Heat team, which has been perhaps the biggest story in the bubble. Miami is 9-1 in the playoffs, sweeping the Indiana Pacers in Round 1 before pulling off a shocking five-game upset of the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals.

Adebayo and Butler have been the two biggest reasons for the Heat's dominance, with both providing stellar play on both ends of the floor and coming up huge in the clutch. Just seconds before Adebayo's block, Butler hit an and-1 shot to put the Heat ahead.