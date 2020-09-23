The 10 Stars We Need to See on WWE Raw Underground

The 10 Stars We Need to See on WWE Raw UndergroundSeptember 23, 2020
Raw Underground has afforded new talent an opportunity to showcase their skills. While the results have varied, the concept has serious potential based on the immediate rise of talent such as Dabba-Kato and Arturo Ruas.
It has even afforded underused talent a spotlight. Titus O'Neil recently got TV time again. Dolph Ziggler has largely dominated the ring. Riddick Moss went from underused to one of Raw Underground's top fighters.
The environment allows wrestlers to show off their natural athleticism, strength and wrestling acumen. In this way, it suits many stars who would otherwise be left off television entirely.
The WWE roster is massive, and it is time to use the spotlight for all its worth and give some fresh and underused talent a needed spotlight, especially now that Raw Underground includes SmackDown stars alongside Raw and NXT. Anyone is fair game to get a fresh spotlight.
Keith Lee
Is there a bigger rising star in WWE right now than Keith Lee? He has defeated Randy Orton clean. He has been protected even against Drew McIntyre. However, he seems lost, stuck as the third wheel in the Orton vs. McIntyre storyline.
Raw Underground would give him an outlet. He can beat down talent in the same way he did The Scottish Psychopath, and he is not stuck only fighting his friend.
The Limitless One is the perfect talent for Raw Underground. He radiates an aura of dominance. He has the size to match up to anyone and can brawl with the best. He would likely take over the ring if he stepped into Raw Underground.
The only hesitation is just the fact that he is already well built to fight top stars. It would be fun to have him compete occasionally. He can challenge The Viper to a brawl in the ring without ropes. However, he might be too dominant, similar to the likely reason The Hurt Business has not been in that ring too often.
Still, the idea of The Limitless One running through fighter after fighter makes Raw Underground sound far more exciting than it has been recently.
Raquel Gonzalez
Power is a big focus in Raw Underground, and Raquel Gonzalez has power to spare. While Dakota Kai has thrived with Gonzalez as her bodyguard, Gonzalez has played the role of backup too often. It is time to see what she can do on her own.
The appeal of Gonzalez as a singles star was shown in recent weeks while she has stood face to face with Rhea Ripley. She has lost, but that promised clash of strength against strength has helped her stand out despite inexperience.
Raw Underground is the perfect place for a talent to hide their weaknesses. She can look tough and dominate. She does not need to give back in the ring. She does not need to hesitate. She can just attack.
Gonzalez could quickly become the biggest female star in Raw Underground. Her power would allow her to dominate similar to Dabba-Kato, perhaps enticing The Nightmare to face her in a new arena.
The women's side of Raw Underground has been lacking, but that could change quickly with Gonzalez in the fold. Add in The Captain of Team Kick watching from the sidelines with a smile, and WWE will have created two stars quickly beyond the NXT system.
Shorty G and Drew Gulak
Shorty G and Drew Gulak may not be a team, but they feel similarly underutilized because of their size. These technical savants have been left out in the cold for months. Even when one gets TV time, it seems only to embarrass them.
That would change if they can prove inside Raw Underground that size is only a number. Shorty especially has the wrestling acumen to outshine even Dolph Ziggler. He could roll through big stars with his unmatched ability.
Gulak has needed a fresh start since Daniel Bryan stepped away. He was thriving as the trainer of The Planet's Champion, but he cannot survive on his own at the moment. His technical focus allows him to dominate anyone, though.
These two could change their fortunes by stepping into the Raw Underground ring. Shorty could earn a better wrestling name, while The Philadelphia Stretcher can avoid repeated matches where he is just thrown around.
This is a pairing that feels too right to not become reality. The only reason WWE would ever avoid it is if Gulak and Shorty are meant to remain jobbers only.
Bivens Enterprises
Malcolm Bivens assembled a team of dominant performers in Saurav and Rinku. Neither man has done much since their arrival. However, Raw Underground is a fresh opportunity to show how frightening this group can be.
Rinku is 6'4" and 276 pounds, while Saurav is 6'8" and 298 pounds. That is size and power few can match in Raw Underground. The two men have a potential to make a splash as quickly as Dabba-Kato has.
If the NXT tag team division has nothing for them, they could dominate together and go right after the depleted Raw division. That begins with easy dominance in the ring without ropes.
Bivens can also use the spotlight. If he can do what MVP did upon the arrival of The Hurt Business and take the microphone away from Shane McMahon, he could not only establish his stars but even recruit new talent.
Raw Underground is the perfect talent pool for a fresh manager. Bivens has been underutilized because of the lack of commitment to Saurav and Rinku. If he can add Dabba-Kato or Riddick Moss to his stable, he would not miss a week for a while.
Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are two of the most acclaimed performers in WWE, yet they rarely get the respect they deserve. One of the reasons for that is their perceived lack of charisma.
While it seems unfair to say either is uncharismatic, they do not translate to WWE's homogenized view of top stars. However, no one can deny their natural ability in the ring. That ability translates perfectly to Raw Underground.
The SmackDown tag team champions have already appeared on the red brand recently. They were entirely focused on The Street Profits, but it is a shame they could not stop by Raw Underground.
The Swiss Cyborg is a human highlight reel because of his strength and speed, which translate well to this format. He can toss around everyone, even potentially the massive Dabba-Kato.
The Artist is a master of strong style. His physical striking style could pair well with the natural martial artists like Arturo Ruas.
Both men could make a splash and build up some prestige in Raw Underground. Before long, the two might even be able to use that credibility to get back to top billing.
Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair may be the most natural athlete in WWE. She stands out in the women's division and has made a splash despite a severely limited spotlight. She just needs a chance to show just how extraordinary she can be.
Raw Underground is a perfect spot for The EST. She can display her strength and power in a format that does not require her to sell for her opponents. She can just dominate.
Much like Shayna Baszler and her friends Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, Raw Underground is a more ideal setting for her brand of wrestling. While Belair can absolutely shine in the center of a WWE ring, Raw Underground is a perfect jumping-off point.
It will differentiate her from the other women. She could even use Raw Underground as a setting to outshine some of the men without WWE worrying about the long-term implications of intergender wrestling.
The EST needs to be used more. She is wasted on Raw without a spotlight. Hopefully, she will be in the title scene soon, fighting top talent. For the moment, Raw Underground is her best avenue for success.
Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe has been all over WWE, including taking his spot as one of the best commentators in the company. However, at his core, The Samoan Submission Specialist is a fighter, a warrior ready for any challenger.
He is the type of star who would have absolutely dominated Raw Underground a few years back. Injuries have slowed him down, but he can still put on a show in short and long fights. His technical focus and striking ability make him lethal to just about everyone.
This would be a great way to protect Joe while allowing him to sit in on commentary most of the show. He can slip out for the third hour and fight inside Raw Underground. His expertise would be invaluable to the young talent rising up the ranks in that new arena.
This is an absolute win-win situation. Joe is used in a limited but dominant setting while remaining healthy. WWE still can use him as a commentator for most of Raw week to week.
Joe needs this opportunity. For all his talent, he has been largely undersold in WWE. It is time to show why he is so highly regarded. Who wouldn't want to see him choke out Seth Rollins in Raw Underground?