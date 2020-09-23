The 10 Stars We Need to See on WWE Raw Underground

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Raw Underground has afforded new talent an opportunity to showcase their skills. While the results have varied, the concept has serious potential based on the immediate rise of talent such as Dabba-Kato and Arturo Ruas.

It has even afforded underused talent a spotlight. Titus O'Neil recently got TV time again. Dolph Ziggler has largely dominated the ring. Riddick Moss went from underused to one of Raw Underground's top fighters.

The environment allows wrestlers to show off their natural athleticism, strength and wrestling acumen. In this way, it suits many stars who would otherwise be left off television entirely.

The WWE roster is massive, and it is time to use the spotlight for all its worth and give some fresh and underused talent a needed spotlight, especially now that Raw Underground includes SmackDown stars alongside Raw and NXT. Anyone is fair game to get a fresh spotlight.