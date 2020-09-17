Chargers' Mike Pouncey to Have Surgery on Hip Injury, Will Miss Rest of Season

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they placed veteran center Mike Pouncey on injured reserve. The four-time Pro Bowler will undergo season-ending hip surgery.

Pouncey missed the Chargers' season-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals because of a hip injury.

General manager Tom Telesco spoke highly of the 31-year-old's contributions so far in Los Angeles:

"On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he's the ultimate captain, teammate and competitor. Quite simply, he's one of the best leaders I've ever been around. Mike's played a major role in establishing the culture and standard we now have in our locker room and sets a tremendous example, especially for the younger members of our team. I'm happy he'll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery."

The injuries are already beginning to pile up for the Chargers. Safety Derwin James will be out for six to eight months after knee surgery, and linebacker Drue Tranquill will be out for a lengthy spell after suffering a broken ankle in Week 1.

A free-agent signing in 2018, Pouncey was limited to five appearances in 2019 and underwent neck surgery last October. He announced in May he had received the green light to return to the field.

Now, his 2020 campaign is over before it began.

Pouncey's leadership and experience would've been particularly valuable in the event Los Angeles elevates rookie Justin Herbert as the starting quarterback. Centers are often tasked with making adjustments based on how the opposing defense is lining up before a play.

The Chargers started Dan Feeney at center against the Bengals, but that may not be their long-term solution since Feeney has lined up at guard for the majority of his four-year NFL career.

Now that it knows the extent of Pouncey's injury, the front office could look to bring in a more natural replacement.