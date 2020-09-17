Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says Having Fans at Home Opener Will Make 'Big Difference'September 17, 2020
The Dallas Cowboys are one of a select few teams hosting fans in Week 2, with AT&T Stadium being filled to 25 percent capacity.
Dak Prescott expects the fan presence to make a "big difference" for players.
"Big difference. ... We kind of made jokes, comparing it to high school freshman games or JV games. ...Last week, you didn't hear music. You didn't hear necessarily the PA," Prescott told reporters of the team's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, which was held without fans.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has called the limited attendance a "baby step," hinting more fans may be allowed in the stadium later this season.
"Safety and, frankly, perception has something to do with this weekend. We want to not only be safe—and we will be, make no mistake about that. I use that word, we will be safe," he said. "But No. 2, I want to create the perception that in the new season, this is the first step—it's a tiny baby step. And as we move on into our games and into the season, we'll read the status of the vaccines, we'll read the status of any new safety measures that we can come up with. And we will expand as we go, hopefully. That's the way this season's going to be. We're going to option quarterback it all the way through."
The lack of fan attendance has not altered the on-field product or experience for fans watching from home, aside from the somewhat-odd panning out of empty seats and mentions on the broadcast. Games without attendance have become the norm worldwide, as countries look to safely deal with the COVID-19 pandemic while also maintain their revenue streams by satisfying TV deals and providing entertainment.
The Cowboys host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a battle of 0-1 teams looking to right their respective seasons.