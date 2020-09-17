Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says Having Fans at Home Opener Will Make 'Big Difference'

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are one of a select few teams hosting fans in Week 2, with AT&T Stadium being filled to 25 percent capacity.

Dak Prescott expects the fan presence to make a "big difference" for players.

"Big difference. ... We kind of made jokes, comparing it to high school freshman games or JV games. ...Last week, you didn't hear music. You didn't hear necessarily the PA," Prescott told reporters of the team's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, which was held without fans.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has called the limited attendance a "baby step," hinting more fans may be allowed in the stadium later this season.