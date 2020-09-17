Mike Chandler Signs UFC Contract, Will Be Backup for Khabib vs. Gaethje Fight

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC president Dana White announced Thursday the promotion signed former Bellator lightweight world champion Michael Chandler.

White didn't confirm when Chandler will make his debut, but the 34-year-old will serve as a backup should either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje be unable to make the main event of UFC 254 on Oct. 24.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

