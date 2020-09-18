2020 NBA Draft: Full Selection Order, Predictions for LaMelo Ball, Top Prospects

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

With the NBA playoffs down to four teams and a Nov. 18 draft date seemingly set, much of the NBA's attention has shifted to the 2020-21 season—despite not knowing when it will begin, or what the salary cap or luxury tax line will be.

Even if what comes after the NBA draft is uncertain, the predraft process is beginning to take shape. In place of the combine, 85 prospects will complete video interviews, medical exams and physical testing from Sept. 21-Oct. 16, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

What will happen leading up to the draft is unique, and what will happen after it is anybody's guess. But with a set draft order, here's what to watch for this November.

2020 NBA Draft Order

1. Minnesota

2. Golden State

3. Charlotte

4. Chicago

5. Cleveland

6. Atlanta

7. Detroit

8. New York

9. Washington

10. Phoenix

11. San Antonio

12. Sacramento

13. New Orleans

14. Boston (from Memphis)

15. Orlando

16. Portland

17. Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta)

18. Dallas

19. Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers)

20. Miami

21. Philadelphia (from Oklahoma City via Orlando and Philadelphia)

22. Denver (from Houston)

23. Utah

24. Milwaukee (from Indiana)

25. Oklahoma City (from Denver)

26. Boston

27. New York (from LA Clippers)

28. Los Angeles Lakers

29. Toronto

30. Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The complete two-round draft order can be found here.

Predictions

Edwards at No. 1 is Draft's Only Lock

Anthony Edwards has been the No. 1 pick in many mock drafts, and Bleacher Report's draft expert Jonathan Wasserman has slotted him at the top even before the draft lottery.

Now that the Timberwolves have the first pick, the explosive 6'5", 225-pound shooting guard is even more of a lock at No. 1. The T-Wolves are already set in the positions filled by other top picks LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman, with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell already slotted in at point guard and center. Edwards is a perfect fit, with a player's smaller size something that Minnesota executive Gerrson Rosas has said complements the team's best players.

Having played 32 games for Georgia, Edwards has more to show than Wiseman (who played three games this season) or Ball (who appeared in just 20). He posted 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three, with 77.2 percent free throw shooting.

The top of this year's draft class could fall in any order through the first five picks. The Nylon Calculus compiled mock drafts and determined that this year's top-five players are the least certain group since 2017.

But the overwhelming certainty in the data? Anthony Edwards will head to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the first pick.

LaMelo Ball Not a Lock for Golden State at No. 2

With possible trades still hanging in the balance due to the lack of clarity on salary cap and luxury tax ceilings, it's nearly impossible to predict if Golden State will take Ball at No. 2, pass him off in a trade or take Wiseman and let the Illawara Hawks product fall.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle noted that the Warriors "aren't nearly as big of fans of [LaMelo] Ball as other teams in the lottery" and has previously reported that the Warriors are bigger fans of Edwards.

Recognizing the trade market for Ball before he's even drafted, the Warriors could select him early and develop him alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson once they return next season, and either keep him around with long-term interests in mind as Curry nears his 35th birthday or shop him for something bigger later on.

Back in July, the New York Post's Marc Berman reported that the Knicks' top priority was trading up for LaMelo Ball, and with the Warriors not sold on Lonzo's younger brother, a trade could seal the deal for someone else to take him in the second spot—or he could fall altogether.

In the event that the Warriors stay put at No. 2, Ball could be a fit for Charlotte with the next pick, where he could lead an offense with Devonte' Graham, Miles Bridges, and P.J. Washington. Should he fall to No. 4, even Chicago could find a spot for him alongside Zach LaVine, who posted a career-high 25.5 points this season, and Coby White, the No. 7 overall pick in 2019. After posting a 105.8 offensive rating for second-worst in the league, Ball is the perfect catalyst to improve that.

With plenty of options for Golden State to trade the second pick and teams waiting open-mouthed for Ball to fall to them, there's no reason to send Ball to an offense that doesn't want or need him.

Tyrese Haliburton Will Climb



In an underwhelming draft class, Iowa State product Tyrese Haliburton is considered one of the safest picks in the draft even after he was ruled out for the season with a fractured left wrist at the beginning of February. As a sophomore, Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.5 steals in 22 games this season, with 50.4 percent shooting from the field and 41.9 percent from three.

The point guard has been projected by The Ringer (h/t Arizona Sports) to go to the Suns at No. 10. If he falls that low, the Suns could scoop him up to pair him alongside Devin Booker, in what could prove to be a long-term solution in place of Ricky Rubio. But the 20-year-old fills other needs for teams higher up.

Haliburton could slot in alongside Trae Young in Atlanta, who could select him with the sixth pick. Noted for his high basketball IQ, it shouldn't take long for Haliburton to fit into an offensive scheme at the next level, and the Hawks could use him to balance out their primary ball-handler and take the pressure off Young.

But what if he doesn't even fall that low?

The Golden State Warriors have also expressed interest in Haliburton, per Letourneau, and has reportedly emerged as "the No. 1 point guard on the Warriors' board." With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson coming back for 2020-21, Haliburton could add depth to the Warriors bench, something they clearly need after their 15-50 season.

There are several teams that could benefit from Haliburton dropping, but if Golden State doesn't trade away its second pick, Haliburton could very well be headed to the West Coast.