Updated 2020 NBA Playoff MVP Rankings

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo's Bucks being bounced in the second round was another disappointing early playoff exit, one that was sure to delight opposing front offices across the league.

The 25-year-old reigning regular-season MVP was ninth among playoff scorers (26.7 points), second in rebounding (13.8) and fourth in usage rate (33.9 percent) before he was eliminated.

Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic was right behind Donovan Mitchell in scoring (31.0 points) and usage rate (36.5 percent) during the first round of the playoffs, and it was he who first exposed the Los Angeles Clippers' weaknesses.

His 8.7 assists per game are still good for fourth among all players, and his 43-point triple-double in a win over the Clippers is arguably the best overall postseason performance we've seen.

Donovan Mitchell, SG, Utah Jazz

Mitchell was the bubble's MVP of the first round, and no one has since touched his 36.3 points per game.

The 24-year-old also posted the highest usage rate of any playoff participant (37.0 percent), and it could have easily been his Jazz knocking the Los Angeles Clippers out of the second round had Utah not blown the first 3-1 lead of the postseason to the Denver Nuggets.

Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers

The newest addition to the eliminated honorable mentions, Leonard held the No. 1 spot in the postseason MVP rankings for the past two weeks.

His 28.2 points per game were the fifth-highest in the NBA, and pushing the Clippers out to a 3-1 lead in the second round with Paul George struggling meant he deserved MVP honors. Losing three straight and going scoreless in the fourth quarter of a Game 7 elimination game would have dropped Leonard down the rankings even if L.A. were still alive in the postseason.