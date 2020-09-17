Bill Belichick on Russell Wilson: 'I Don't Really See Anybody Better'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick heaped praise onto Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on Thursday ahead of the teams' Week 2 game in Seattle.

Speaking to reporters, Belichick said of Wilson: "Honestly, I think he's in a way underrated by the media or the fans, I don't know. But I don't really see anybody better than this player."

Belichick and the Patriots will have a big challenge on their hands Sunday night when they face Wilson and the Seahawks on the road.

