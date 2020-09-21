2020 NBA Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Rumors

1 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves trading No. 1: Selling

Without an obvious superstar in this draft class, the idea that Minnesota would trade the No. 1 overall pick became an immediate storyline following the lottery.

The Wolves figure to show interest in swapping the first pick for an established star, similar to the way the Cleveland Cavaliers did (right after the 2014 draft) when they acquired Kevin Love in a deal for Andrew Wiggins. But as much as Minnesota will wants a player like Devin Booker or Bradley Beal—who'd give the lineup a third star and escape plan from the rebuild/lottery—this year's first pick doesn't hold the traditional value of previous No. 1 overall selections.

Despite the excitement about the potential of LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, there isn't a ton of confidence around the league that they're surefire answers for struggling franchises.

If the Wolves are intent on acquiring an established player over drafting a teenager, they could turn their attention to Jrue Holiday, a more realistic target. But at age 30, he's entering the final year of his contract with a player option for 2021-22. The risk of Holiday leaving after the season to join a more serious contender could be too great.

Lower-caliber, potentially gettable targets include Victor Oladipo, John Collins and Lauri Markkanen. But questions about Oladipo's injury history, Collins' defensive fit and Markkanen's lack of progress may make it too difficult for Minnesota to part with a No. 1 overall selection.

The other option for Minnesota is trading down. But offers to move down aren't likely to sound overly exciting, either. Drafting in the No. 4-10 range likely nets Minnesota a role player. And the additional asset the Wolves would receive for moving down—whether it's from the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks or Phoenix Suns—isn't likely to be a short-term needle-mover.

Unless the Wolves have no real faith in Ball or Edwards, Minnesota will most likely stick at No. 1, draft one of those guards and hope he develops into the team's third franchise cornerstone.