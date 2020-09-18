Buccaneers' Chris Godwin Doubtful vs. Panthers Because of Concussion

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still in the concussion protocol and "will be listed as doubtful" for Sunday's game vs. the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported: "He will go through more tests tomorrow and if doctors clear him then, he will be upgraded to questionable. But he still has hurdles to clear to play."

Godwin, 24, is in his fourth NFL season, all with the Bucs.

The wideout missed just two games in his first three seasons. Both were at the tail end of the 2019 season when Godwin injured his hamstring in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions and sat the rest of the regular season.

He started 2020 by catching six passes for 79 yards in a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but the Bucs reported Wednesday that he went into concussion protocol.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, Godwin took a hit to the helmet from Saints safety D.J. Swearinger. He walked off the field on his own, but issues appeared later in the week, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday.

"He did not show any symptoms Monday or Tuesday and then showed up today with some, so we're gonna be very, very cautious with that," Arians said.

Godwin told the media Tuesday: "I'm fine. It was kind of just like a bang-bang play. I was able to get up, go over to the sideline, ya know, get back together, and I was ready to go back in, but we were able to score a touchdown. ... So, shoutout to my guys for really finishing that drive."

The Bucs' third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft has been phenomenal, catching 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in a breakout 2019 season. Per Pro Football Focus, no non-quarterback had more wins above replacement in 2019 than Godwin even though he missed two games. He was also PFF's top-graded wide receiver.

Per Football Outsiders, Godwin ranked first in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and second in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among 81 wideouts who saw at least 50 targets in 2019. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who set a single-season record for receptions and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2019, was No. 1.

Losing Godwin is a tough blow for the Bucs offense, as his skill set and efficiency will be difficult to replace.

Look for Mike Evans to potentially absorb more targets. The same goes for slot man Scottie Miller and tight ends O.J. Howard and Rob Gronkowski.

As far as extra playing time goes, Justin Watson should now line up on the outside across from Evans.

Watson, 24, caught 26 passes for 159 yards and a pair of scores last year. He started the final two games of the season for Godwin and snatched seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets.