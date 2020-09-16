Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey Reportedly Opting Out of Season, Seeking Transfer

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines will take the field later this fall after the Big Ten announced it will start its season on the weekend of Oct. 23-24, but quarterback Dylan McCaffrey reportedly will not be joining them.

According to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, the brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is seeking a transfer and will not play this season. That will preserve the two years of eligibility he has remaining.

VanHaaren noted McCaffrey appeared to fall behind in the quarterback competition with Joe Milton and Cade McNamara.

McCaffrey arrived at Michigan as a 4-star recruit in the class of 2017, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

However, he hasn't seen consistent playing time.

McCaffrey attempted a total of 35 passes across 2018 and 2019, appearing primarily in garbage time during blowouts. He lost his most realistic chance at starting over the past two years when Shea Patterson transferred from Ole Miss and was granted immediate eligibility.

While the path seemed clear for him to seize the starting role heading into 2020 with Patterson no longer eligible, it seems as though Milton and McNamara surpassed him in the competition.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Both were 4-star recruits coming into college, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and they'll have the chance to live up to the hype now that the Big Ten will play this fall.

Milton is 6-of-11 passing in his career for 117 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

While Michigan's schedule has not been announced, it and the rest of the members of the Big Ten will play nine games this season. There will be eight regular-season matchups and then cross-divisional contests on the day of the conference championship that is scheduled for Dec. 19.