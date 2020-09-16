49ers Rumors: George Kittle Hopeful to Play vs. Jets Despite Knee Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle won't participate in practice this week as he works through a knee injury. Still, he might be available Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kittle is "hopeful" he can take the field against the New York Jets in Week 2.

The Niners' Week 1 loss the the Arizona Cardinals saw a number of key players walk away with more than few bruises.

Seven players were either held out or limited during Wednesday's practice, including cornerback Richard Sherman, who joined wideout Deebo Samuel on the injured reserve list with a leg injury. Sherman will miss at least three games.

Kittle suffered a sprained left knee against the Cardinals, and San Francisco has continued to take things slowly with the 26-year-old, who signed a record five-year, $75 million extension just before the season.

"We'll see how he comes in on Wednesday," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this week. "He was a little sore [Monday], but we'll wait to see how he is on Wednesday to see if he's able to practice or be able to go this week. We know there will be some question."

Wednesday didn't provide much an update.

Kittle is officially questionable for Week 2. Shanahan said the tight end is "battling" and "fully expects to be there Sunday." If not, it'll be a huge loss for the Niners' passing game.

The 2019 All-Pro tied tailback Raheem Mostert for the most targets on the team in Week 1 with five. Kittle caught four of those passes for 44 yards in the 24-20 loss.

Any chance to build on that rests with Kittle's knee and the ability to keep him in game shape while holding him off the field until Sunday.