LeBron James, Giannis, Anthony Davis Headline 2019-20 All-NBA Team Selections

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The three All-NBA teams were announced Wednesday, led by Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the first team:

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is a finalist for that award again this season, was also named to the first team for the second year in a row.

Giannis and LeBron were the only unanimous selections for the first team, per Erik Horne of The Athletic.

James Harden was named first-team All-NBA for the fifth straight season, while Luka Doncic made his first appearance on an All-NBA team in his second season.

Doncic becomes the first player to earn first-team All-NBA honors in one of his first two seasons since Tim Duncan in 1999, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

There was also history made with James' selection, as the 35-year-old became the first player ever to be named All-NBA in 16 seasons. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan all had 15 appearances on the all-league teams.

This is the 13th time he was named to the first team.

Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook were each honored for the ninth time by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters. Jayson Tatum, Pascal Siakam and Ben Simmons each earned their first selections this year.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid earned three first-place votes, but it wasn't enough to get an All-NBA spot.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal also fell short of the third team despite finishing second in the NBA with an average of 30.5 points per game. He was snubbed for the All-Star Game as well this season.