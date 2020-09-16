MLB Schedule 2021: Opening Day, Spring Training Start Dates Revealed

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

MLB's 2021 action will begin with spring training Feb. 27, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The regular season will start April 1, with all 30 teams competing that day.

The league released the full 162-game schedule for each team in July, hoping to return to normal after a shortened 60-game season in 2020.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.