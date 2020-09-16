MLB Schedule 2021: Opening Day, Spring Training Start Dates Revealed

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2020

Opening Day logo painted on the field with the black ribbon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement prior to a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Marlins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

MLB's 2021 action will begin with spring training Feb. 27, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The regular season will start April 1, with all 30 teams competing that day.

The league released the full 162-game schedule for each team in July, hoping to return to normal after a shortened 60-game season in 2020.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.