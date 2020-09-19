The 8 WWE Stars Who Could Realistically Headline WrestleMania 37

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Although WrestleMania 37 is still a ways off, now is normally the time that WWE begins to plant the seeds for what the loaded lineup at The Show of Shows will consist of.

It's important to note that anything can change in the next six or so months, with injuries, returns and departures almost guaranteed to affect proceedings. If recent years have been any indication, WWE doesn't seem to settle on plans for its biggest pay-per-view of the year until right before it's about to happen.

The majority of the SmackDown and Raw rosters are healthy and active. Several Superstars are flourishing, and thus it isn't difficult to predict who has the best chance of taking part in WrestleMania's marquee matches next spring.

On Raw, the same few faces have dominated the main event scene for the better part of 2020, namely Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. Meanwhile, SmackDown has done an excellent job of keep things fresh toward the top of the card and keeping fans guessing as to who will be contending for the Universal Championship next.

Although this list will largely feature stars from Raw and SmackDown, it's entirely possible WWE brings John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg or someone else of their ilk back into the fold and chooses to spotlight them instead. It's been a common occurrence at 'Mania over the years, but the upcoming installment should have a heavy emphasis on the future.

These are the eight athletes who could headline The Grandest Stage of Them All on March 28, 2021.