5-Star Safety Sage Ryan Commits to LSU over Alabama, Clemson, More

LSU received a major boost to its 2021 recruiting class Saturday with a commitment from standout safety Sage Ryan.

AL.com's Matt Zenitz reported that Ryan chose LSU over Alabama, Clemson and several other high-profile schools that were recruiting him.

Ryan is a 5-star prospect and the No. 28 overall player in the class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the best safety and the No. 2 recruit from the state of Louisiana.

The Lafayette Christian Academy product already features a pro-ready frame at 5'11'', 193 pounds, and has showcased game-changing athleticism, including 4.4 speed in the 40. He's used those skills to make an impact on the offensive side of the ball for the Knights at the high school level, as well.

He possesses legitimate professional potential, but the high-upside playmaker told Shea Dixon of Geaux247 in May his school choice hinged on more than the football field.

"I want to join a winning program that will help me get to the NFL," Ryan said. "The school has to have strong academics because that's very important to me and my family."

It's rare to see a DB prospect with such a wide-ranging skill set. He's billed as a safety, and his size suggests that's where he'll ultimately end up for the long term, but he's got the ball skills and small-area quickness to work as a slot cornerback. His talents are reminiscent of LSU product Tyrann Mathieu.

That type of versatility gives him a high floor as a prospect.

Ryan may not be a full-time starter for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers right out of the gate, but he brings so much to the table that he'll likely get involved pretty quickly. He could see reserve snaps at both safety and corner while also working on special teams initially.

He should be an All-America contender by the time he's an upperclassman at LSU and, if his development continues on its current trajectory, he could eventually be a first-round pick in the NFL draft.

The entire package combined with the fact he's an in-state prospect the coaching staff was able to keep in Louisiana despite widespread interest makes for a massive recruiting victory.